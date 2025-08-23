Fever Fall to Lynx in Indianapolis 95-90

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever lost to the team with the best record in the WNBA Friday night, the Minnesota Lynx, 95-90.

The Lynx are now 29-7 while the Fever fell to 19-17. The Fever were without five key players, one of which was Caitlin Clark. They still managed to shoot 65% from three-point range in the loss.

The Lynx outrebounded the Fever 30-23. They also outscored Indiana in the paint 46-38.

Notre Dame graduate Kayla McBride led Minnesota in scoring with 29 points.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring with 27 points. Also for the Fever, Lexie Hull scored a career high 23 points, surpassing her previous high of 22 points set on Aug. 18, 2024.



The Fever play the Lynx again in Minnesota Sunday night at 7 pm.





