Former Bail Bondsman Convicted on Several Charges

Former Bail Bondsman Convicted of Sexually Exploiting Marion County Inmates

Published on August 21, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–A former bail bondsman was convicted of sexually exploiting female inmates in Marion County on Thursday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Anthony Stout would leverage his position as a bail bondsman to exchange sexual acts for bonds. Stout is accused of coercing multiple women to perform sex acts on him in exchange for the bonds and if they refused, he would threaten to kill them or revoke their bonds and take away their freedom.

Investigators say they found out that this behavior from Stout dated back as far as December 2017 and was ultimately stopped when two women reported Stout’s behavior to police.

Stout was convicted of the following charges:

-Five counts of Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking (Level 4 Felonies)
-Attempted Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking (Level 4 Felony)
-Five counts of Intimidation (four Level 6 Felonies and one A Misdemeanor)
-Two counts of Failure of a bail agent to collect full premium (Level 6 Felonies)

“The courage of the survivors to not only report these crimes but to share their testimony years later in court ensured that the defendant will never be able to take advantage of anyone again,” Prosecutor Mears said. “It takes the best sex crimes prosecutors and advocates to not only earn and maintain the trust of these survivors but present a case on their behalf for five straight days to secure this conviction.”

The jury trial for Stout took five days.

