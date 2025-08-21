Disruption at Lt. Gov. Beckwith’s Event Leads to Arrests, One Injury
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind — Things got chaotic during Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith’s speech at the Ohio Township Trustee Office.
Police say a woman in the crowd started shouting profanities and refused to leave when asked. She was taken into custody after pushing a deputy, and a man who tried to step in was also arrested.
Another woman was hurt during the commotion and taken to the hospital. Police say state and local authorities helped manage the situation as it unfolded.
Beckwith later addressed the incident on Facebook, saying he welcomed debate but called the behavior “uncivil conduct against each other and law enforcement.”
Police say they are reviewing the situation, which involved many witnesses and people recording on the scene. No additional details about those arrested or the injured person are available at this time.
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash