Disruption at Lt. Gov. Beckwith’s Event Leads to Arrests, One Injury

Source: Patabook News / Patabook News

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind — Things got chaotic during Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith’s speech at the Ohio Township Trustee Office.

Police say a woman in the crowd started shouting profanities and refused to leave when asked. She was taken into custody after pushing a deputy, and a man who tried to step in was also arrested.

Another woman was hurt during the commotion and taken to the hospital. Police say state and local authorities helped manage the situation as it unfolded.

Beckwith later addressed the incident on Facebook, saying he welcomed debate but called the behavior “uncivil conduct against each other and law enforcement.”

Police say they are reviewing the situation, which involved many witnesses and people recording on the scene. No additional details about those arrested or the injured person are available at this time.