Indiana Lawmakers Placing Power Over Integrity

While redistricting in Indiana seemed unpopular several weeks ago, increased pressure from President Trump’s administration has led to uncertainty at the statehouse. Influencer Charlie Kirk recently challenged Indiana’s lawmakers on X to abide by the president’s call for redistricting. Soon after that posting, all 7 House members came out in favor.

Rep Craig Haggard joined Kendall and Casey just last week and indicated he had no interest in pushing for redistricting. What changed?

KENDALL: “He got bullied by Charlie Kirk. (He’s) not going to fight for anyone but (him)self. How can you ever believe he would represent you or your interests in Washington?”

Rep Jefferson Shreve also issued a statement in support of redistricting.

KENDALL: “What they’re doing, is telling you that your vote doesn’t matter. (They) are rigging the process so that (they) control the process before a single vote is even cast.”

The man in charge of maintaining election integrity in Indiana, Secretary of State Diego Morales, said part of the ability to draw congressional maps is to send a delegation to Washington committed to advancing President Trump’s agenda.

KENDALL: “This is why people don’t vote. He’s telling you not only is the game rigged, but he wants to help rig the game.”

Kendall and Jerry Lopez (in for Casey) break down what you need to understand about the redistricting conversation and why it’s so important: