Source: WISH-TV / other

Should We Emulate The DC Model And Clean Indianapolis Up? If Trump can make DC safe, red states may start looking at blue cities and saying, we don’t have to live with this garbage.

Tony Katz:

The whole model of what’s happening in DC is red states are looking at blue cities and saying, we don’t have to live with this garbage. And if you can prove it, and that’s the whole thing, you got to actually show it in DC. Then other people might start emulating. And you think the residents who are suffering are gonna care, No, they’re gonna be thrilled. I’m telling you right now that America is in favor of this, and the only people who aren’t are progressives in DC where you have this takeover of the city by the federal government, because they can, in DC. One after another after another, people are talking about the city being better, the city being cleaner, the city being safer.

It’s only been days. And the people you’re seeing opposed to this are white liberal women, older white people, “you’re not seeing this, how dare you?” From black residents, from poorer residents who can’t afford to move out or do anything else. They want to see a place that’s safe for them and their kids, for everyday life. And they’re starting to see that.

We said from the beginning this is about setting up a model. What you see here is to be inspirational to red states that have blue cities. I happen to know one of those states, and so do you. We live here. You have seen the General Assembly discuss taking over the law enforcement, safety and security in Indianapolis:

And you see all these business owners, these civic leaders say, “how dare you you stay out of Indianapolis.” They’re wrong. Indianapolis not safe, not safe enough, not good enough, not strong enough. Because we have poor leadership. We’ve got a bad mayor, we have a bad prosecutor. It doesn’t matter what someone says on social media. Reality is reality. It’s not good enough. We’re losing the fight. “Well, Tony, crime is down.” Let me say it again for the. People in the cheap seats. We’re losing the fight.

Listen to the “Should We Emulate The DC Model And Clean Indianapolis Up?” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show in Full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio