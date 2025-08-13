Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Little League World Series 2025: Does Your State Have A Team In The Tournament?

Tournament Overview & Format

The 78th Little League Baseball World Series runs from August 13 to August 24, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featuring 20 teams—10 from the U.S. and 10 international squads.

Teams compete in separate double-elimination brackets (U.S. and International), with the winners of each facing off in the championship game.

The two bracket semifinal losers compete in a consolation (third-place) game.

A Look At 2025 Participating Teams:

United States (10 Teams)

Great Lakes: Clarendon Hills Little League (Illinois)

Metro: Fairfield National Little League (Connecticut)

Mid‑Atlantic: Glenmoore Eagle LL (Pennsylvania)

Midwest: Sioux Falls LL (South Dakota)

Mountain: Summerlin South LL (Nevada)

New England: Braintree American LL (Massachusetts)

Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner LL (Washington)

Southeast: Irmo LL (South Carolina)

Southwest: Lamar LL (Texas)

West: Honolulu LL (Hawaii)

International (10 Teams)

Asia‑Pacific: Tung‑Yuan LL (Taipei, Chinese Taipei)

Australia: Brisbane North Region LL (Queensland)

Canada: Little Mountain LL (Vancouver, B.C.)

Caribbean: Aruba Center LL (Santa Cruz, Aruba)

Europe‑Africa: South Czech Republic LL (Brno, Czechia)

Japan: Joto LL (Tokyo)

Latin America: Cardenales LL (Barquisimeto, Venezuela)

Mexico: El Swing Perfecto LL (Chihuahua)

Panama: Vacamonte LL (Arraijan, Panama)

Puerto Rico: Juan A. Bibiloni LL (Yabucoa)

Game Schedule & TV Broadcasts

All times listed are Eastern Time (ET). The bulk of games air on ESPN, with key later rounds on ABC and select consolation games on ESPN2.

Opening Rounds

Wednesday, August 13 Game 1: Puerto Rico vs. Latin America – 1 p.m. (ESPN) Game 2: Mountain vs. Great Lakes – 3 p.m. (ESPN) Game 3: Panama vs. Australia – 5 p.m. (ESPN) Game 4: Metro vs. Southwest – 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, August 14 Game 5: Japan vs. Europe‑Africa – 1 p.m. (ESPN) Game 6: Southeast vs. New England – 3 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7: Mexico vs. Asia‑Pacific – 5 p.m. (ESPN) Game 8: Midwest vs. Mid‑Atlantic – 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, August 15 Game 9: Canada vs. Game 1 Winner – 1 p.m. (ESPN) Game 10: Northwest vs. Game 2 Winner – 3 p.m. (ESPN) Game 11: Caribbean vs. Game 3 Winner – 5 p.m. (ESPN) Game 12: West vs. Game 4 Winner – 7 p.m. (ESPN)



Elimination & Consolation Rounds

Saturday, August 16 – Games 13–16 begin elimination rounds (1–7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2)

– Games 13–16 begin elimination rounds (1–7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2) Sunday, August 17 Games 17–20 begin at 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. (ESPN/ABC), followed by the MLB Little League Classic (Mariners vs. Mets) at 7 p.m. on ESPN



Bracket Finals

Saturday, August 23 International Championship – 12:30 p.m. (ABC) U.S. Championship – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)



Championship Sunday

Sunday, August 24 Third‑place Consolation Game – 10 a.m. (ESPN2) LLWS Championship Game – 3 p.m. (ABC)



