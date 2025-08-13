Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Diego Morales And Micah Beckwith Distractions For Governor Mike Braun. Does the Governor believe he’s been able to get things done as Indiana’s chief executive, while Diego and Micah get all the headlines for all the bad reasons?

Tony Katz:

So it’s been Governor Mike Broun for what is it almost eight months? How do we think it’s gone. I mean there’s a lot of clamor, there’s a lot of talk, but what is the now was settled into the job, what’s the goal? What is it that we’re after in the state of Indiana. Governor Mike Braun joins us right now, served in that General Assembly, former US Senator and now governor. Governor. We take a look. At these past months, getting used to the job, knowing where the office is, knowing where they keep the stapler. Things like that. You said leaving the Senate was about not being able to get anything done in eight months. Do you feel that you’ve been able to get more things done as governor?

Governor Mike Braun:

Hey Tony, good to be on the show. And when I said getting anything done, we got more done as a freshman Senate office than almost any first termer there and outperformed some of the ones you have to wheel out of there after two to three decades. But we weren’t doing large agenda items because that got caught up in the ideology of needing sixty senators to agree to it. So in choosing to one to run for governor, I’m a big believer in term limits at the federal level. In these seven months plus, we streamlined state government. There was a lot of slop in fact in the agencies we asked to reduce your costs.

Tony talks to the Governor about powering the new data centers, the IEDC, and more! Listen to the “Diego Morales and Micah Beckwith Distractions For Governor Mike Braun” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show in Full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio