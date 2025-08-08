Source: Sascha Nixon / WIBC Radio / Sascha Nixon / WIBC Radio

You Need To Live In Indianapolis To Work For Indianapolis? Marion County staffing shortage maybe tells a story about Joe Hogsett’s governance of the city and whether or not people here want to work for him.

Tony Katz:

I don’t understand what this is and I’m looking to the Republicans on the city County Council to explain it. According to Taylor Rutin at the IBJ. Republicans on the count and preparing to introduce the proposal. To repeal a requirement that city county employees reside in Marion County. Huh?

That’s interesting… It was Michael Paul Hart who brought it up during a press conference, pitching it as a way to expand the city county staffing pool and better retain employees as reported when the city and county are facing shortages. You mean we’re dealing with reality here? I did not know that you had to reside in Marion County to be an employee of the city or the county, I had no idea that was the case. What happens when you don’t have enough people residing in the county who want to be employees? You just go without? Which for the record, I’m fine with. If that’s going to bring down staffing and bring down costs, I mean, I’m really good with that. But this is very interesting. I didn’t know that that was a rule that all city and county employees have to be residents of Indy within six months of accepting employment, with the exception of police, fire and 911 operations. Currently, 49% of workers and police and fire live outside the county. All the reporting states that Joe Hogsett as opposed to this. Alright, never, never mind how terrible Joe Hogsett is, the sexual propriety that takes place in his office. Never mind all of that and the shame that he was is regarding soccer and how he treated the I11 and everything else. Right, put that all this aside. What is the argument for being opposed? Yet conceptually that you would want people who live in the area to be the employees of the area, and you would think more care for the area, more pride, more attentiveness, you could make that argument. But if you need the people and the people aren’t here. What’s your plan now? We can ask other people out there because they all moved out cause who in the bloody world wants to live in Marion County? Or is it that there are so many other job opportunities that this just isn’t the one that people are flocking to? Maybe working local government isn’t what it used to be. Maybe they think there are other things that are more financially beneficial. We can go a lot of ways with it. I don’t have that data in front of me to tell us which one it is. So, there are these couple of possibilities. Why would you be opposed to it as mayor? Because maybe it tells a story about your governance of the city and whether or not people here want to work for you. Maybe that’s it. But if you need the people, what are we doing? What matters more? Your ideology? Your ego slash pride? Or the residents, the citizens, the people who need the services that you say you’re here to provide? This is a fascinating story. I’ll be very curious to see how it goes.

