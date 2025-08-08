Injury Hits Fever’s Backcourt in 95-60 Loss to Mercury

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

PHOENIX — It was a tough night for the Indiana Fever on the road against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday as the team lost backup point guard Sydney Colson early in the game with a left leg injury.

Colson went down in the first quarter after landing awkwardly while chasing a rebound. She wasn’t hit by another player. Her knee buckled as she landed on one foot, and she fell hard. She stayed down on the floor, clearly in pain, and head coach Stephanie White quickly called a timeout.

The team and trainers surrounded Colson, shielding her from the crowd with towels while trainers worked to assess the injury. She was eventually helped off the court by trainer Todd Champlin and teammate Bri Turner, unable to put any weight on her left leg.

In addition to Sydney Colson, Caitlin Clark has been out since mid-July with a groin injury. Aari McDonald also left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Despite the setback, Sophie Cunningham led the Fever with 18 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, while Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points. But the Fever struggled to keep pace as Phoenix pulled away, losing 95-60.

The Fever briefly cut into Phoenix’s lead early in the third quarter, trimming the margin to 53-44 thanks to Cunningham’s back-to-back 3-pointers. But Phoenix answered with a 14-0 run, capped by a Sami Whitcomb 3-pointer, stretching their lead to 23 points late in the quarter. Indiana then went more than four minutes without scoring and managed just 11 points in the quarter.

The season series is tied at one win each. The Fever return home Saturday to face the Chicago Sky.