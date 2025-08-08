Listen Live
Local

Injury Hits Fever’s Backcourt in 95-60 Loss to Mercury

Colson went down in the first quarter after landing awkwardly while chasing a rebound.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

PHOENIX — It was a tough night for the Indiana Fever on the road against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday as the team lost backup point guard Sydney Colson early in the game with a left leg injury.

Colson went down in the first quarter after landing awkwardly while chasing a rebound. She wasn’t hit by another player. Her knee buckled as she landed on one foot, and she fell hard. She stayed down on the floor, clearly in pain, and head coach Stephanie White quickly called a timeout.

The team and trainers surrounded Colson, shielding her from the crowd with towels while trainers worked to assess the injury. She was eventually helped off the court by trainer Todd Champlin and teammate Bri Turner, unable to put any weight on her left leg.

In addition to Sydney Colson, Caitlin Clark has been out since mid-July with a groin injury. Aari McDonald also left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Despite the setback, Sophie Cunningham led the Fever with 18 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, while Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points. But the Fever struggled to keep pace as Phoenix pulled away, losing 95-60.

The Fever briefly cut into Phoenix’s lead early in the third quarter, trimming the margin to 53-44 thanks to Cunningham’s back-to-back 3-pointers. But Phoenix answered with a 14-0 run, capped by a Sami Whitcomb 3-pointer, stretching their lead to 23 points late in the quarter. Indiana then went more than four minutes without scoring and managed just 11 points in the quarter.

The season series is tied at one win each. The Fever return home Saturday to face the Chicago Sky.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close