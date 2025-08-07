Source: Pool / Getty

Team Biden Ready To Release The Kraken On Kamala. The Biden camp is ready to drop dirt on Kamala Harris if she comes after him in the new book.

We’ve got a great friend of ours and friend of the show over on the line now with the Daily Signal. Rebecca Downs, normally our Ohio correspondent, but she hears things when she’s following JD Vance around or the rest of the Incredibly busy Ohio politic. According to Mark Halperin, excuse me, the Biden camp is ready to drop dirt on Kamala Harris if she comes after him in the new book:

This is really wild for a couple of reasons. So, I have I have one tidbit and then I know that you’ve got a lot more here on kind of the things that the Biden camp is expecting out of this. Kamala Harris has not released any kind of a pre done draft yet. That’s so, so unusual right now, this stage of the book writing phase, 107 days. She should have had the draft done and sent out to various journalists, book reviewers, those who are going to be writing the forward like a month and a half ago… radio silence. So, tell us, what are some of the reasons the Biden administration is losing their marbles when they don’t even have a draft in front of them?

