Listen Live
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Team Biden Ready To Release The Kraken On Kamala

The Biden camp is ready to drop dirt on Kamala Harris if she comes after him in the new book

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President
Source: Pool / Getty

Team Biden Ready To Release The Kraken On Kamala. The Biden camp is ready to drop dirt on Kamala Harris if she comes after him in the new book.

Tony Kinnett:

We’ve got a great friend of ours and friend of the show over on the line now with the Daily Signal. Rebecca Downs, normally our Ohio correspondent, but she hears things when she’s following JD Vance around or the rest of the Incredibly busy Ohio politic. According to Mark Halperin, excuse me, the Biden camp is ready to drop dirt on Kamala Harris if she comes after him in the new book:

This is really wild for a couple of reasons. So, I have I have one tidbit and then I know that you’ve got a lot more here on kind of the things that the Biden camp is expecting out of this. Kamala Harris has not released any kind of a pre done draft yet. That’s so, so unusual right now, this stage of the book writing phase, 107 days. She should have had the draft done and sent out to various journalists, book reviewers, those who are going to be writing the forward like a month and a half ago… radio silence. So, tell us, what are some of the reasons the Biden administration is losing their marbles when they don’t even have a draft in front of them?

Listen to the “Team Biden Ready To Release The Kraken On Kamala” discussion in full here:

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close