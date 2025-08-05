Source: N/A / n/a

The Tony Kinnett Cast Breaks The Top 5 For The First Time. The show has become a rather interesting niche to be filled. Much of Evening Network News is written by 2p. The Tony Kinnett Cast breaks the news that happens later in the day.

Tony Kinnett:

Well, I’ve got some really good news to share with y’all. I’m really excited about this one in particular. So according to Apple Podcasts, the Tony Kinnett Cast here with yours truly is now in not only the. Top 50 in US politics, not in the top 15. We are currently #4 on the charts for politics here on Apple Podcast. So again, thank you guys very, very much. We’re really, really excited about that. We’re also #12 in news at the present time. We are currently in the top 100 in podcasts overall, which is it’s just bonkers, I can’t believe it, less than two years ago, it was actually in November, November 2nd or November 3rd of 2023 that we actually launched this show as an evening show on WIBC out of Indianapolis. Before later on being acquired by The Daily Signal and then becoming my full-time job. It hasn’t even, it’s been just a year almost to the day that The Daily Signal has acquired the Tony Kinnett cast that we’ve started syndicating out across to our syndication partners on radio and TV. As a result, we are currently in talks with… let’s just say a couple of individuals about maybe some future projects, but for getting us here, guys, we really can’t thank you enough. Thank you so much for making us your choice for kind of the Evening News. The show has become a rather interesting niche to be filled. A lot of stuff started breaking at the 3:00 PM the 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Hour and nobody’s reporting on it until like 11:00 PM because for all the network news shows, all of their script writers and people who write the show, they have everything pretty much written by two or three in the afternoon. The nightly news people, they don’t even get around to stuff until 11. So, what does that leave? Well, maybe a primary Fox report or because they do an excellent job and a Newsmax report, something like that to kind of give you an initial look. We’re trying to give you a pretty in depth look during our hour of news across the country. And then a little bit of Midwestern commentary from someone who’s just going to be at least we’re trying to be as transparent as possible about how the show works

