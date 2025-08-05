Not a Joke: Indiana Has Best Roads in the Country

Source: ALEKSEI BEZRUKOV / Getty



So, I just saw the headline that Indiana is officially #1 in the country for road quality. Yes, according to U.S. News and World Report, the state with roundabouts galore, potholes you could get lost in, and construction zones so frequent they feel like weekly holiday parades, has the best roads in America.

They measured the percentage of total road mileage in “poor condition,” and Indiana squeaks in with the lowest share of decrepit roads—even if those bad miles happen to be the ones you drive every day (InkFreeNews.com). But, I-70 between Indianapolis and Ohio will chew your tires and spit them out. And don’t even get me started on the endless construction gridlocks that make you question why you ever left the house (Reddit).

Anecdotal evidence from Reddit? Let’s go there:

“They’ve obviously never taken the rodeo called 70 from Indy to Ohio line.”

“Literally today I drove I‑70 into Ohio. In Indiana the road was punishing… The second I crossed into Ohio the road smoothed out.”

“There is no way this can be true. Source – driver in Indiana.”

“These ‘studies’ are PR campaigns. Only a few years ago, in 2021, we were ranked #37. in 2018 we were the third worst in the country.” (Reddit)



So yes, U.S. News gave us a gold star. But until they figure out how to evaluate your route, your rush hour, and your flat tire, I’ll keep a running tab of crater visits and still doubt the hype.



Source: Despite potholes, roundabouts and construction, US News ranks Indiana road quality as No. 1 in the country

