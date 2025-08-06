Smokey Bear Helps Arrest Thief Who Stole Park Signs

“Only you can prevent wildfires…by not stealing my signs.” – Smokey Bear

A Florida man (of course) has been arrested for stealing Smokey Bear signs from across the state’s parks.

The Department of Agriculture caught the suspect in the act of stealing a Smokey Bear sign in one of Flordia’s state parks. They found the suspect had been traveling around the southern state not only stealing the famous signs, but selling them on Facebook Marketplace for $1,900.

After local officials caught the man in the act, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, posted a thank you to a special guest agent that helped assist in the arrest.

Simpson told the local news that Smokey is always on the job, “We’re the most pro-law enforcement state in the union. Smokey Bear is on the job also”

The man was taken to jail and charges are pending. A good reminder to the scum out there, you want the smoke be prepared for the bear!