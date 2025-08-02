Listen Live
Local

Whitestown Police Partners Federal Immigration Agents

Published on August 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department
Source: WMPD / WMPD

WHITESTOWN, IN – The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department recently conducted traffic stops with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to IWMPD, this was conducted as a public safety effort aimed at identifying drivers who provide false or misleading information.

DHS agents were present on July 31st to assist with identity verification using federal resources. The department emphasized that the collaboration was in full compliance with Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 181.

Whitestown police are reiterating that they did not target individuals based on race or ethnicity, asserting their commitment to fair and impartial policing. This comes just days after the Avon Police Department ran the same traffic stops, which drew public criticism and debate over the role of local police in federal immigration enforcement.

The statement concludes the department’s goal to enhance public safety and build community trust through transparent and thoughtful police work.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close