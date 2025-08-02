Whitestown Police Partners Federal Immigration Agents

Source: WMPD / WMPD

WHITESTOWN, IN – The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department recently conducted traffic stops with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to IWMPD, this was conducted as a public safety effort aimed at identifying drivers who provide false or misleading information.

DHS agents were present on July 31st to assist with identity verification using federal resources. The department emphasized that the collaboration was in full compliance with Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 181.

Whitestown police are reiterating that they did not target individuals based on race or ethnicity, asserting their commitment to fair and impartial policing. This comes just days after the Avon Police Department ran the same traffic stops, which drew public criticism and debate over the role of local police in federal immigration enforcement.

The statement concludes the department’s goal to enhance public safety and build community trust through transparent and thoughtful police work.