Colts GM Chris Ballard Trades Away First Round Pick For Two Later Picks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts were expected to pick 26th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft last night.

Now they will have to wait a bit longer to make their first pick. General Manager Chris Ballard opted to trade away his first round pick to the Washington Washington Football Team for two more second round picks.

The Colts will now pick three times in the second round and then once more in the third round. Ballard also acquired Washington’s second-round pick in 2020.

It marks the first time since 2014 the Colts have not made a first-round selection. Indy traded its pick that year to Cleveland in exchange for Trent Richardson under then GM Ryan Grigson.

The draft continues today with rounds two and three.

(PHOTO: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)