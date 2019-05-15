DENIED: The Chicks Get’ Big Timed’ by Eric Trump (and Mock is a Stalker)

(stevanovicigor/Getty Images)
The Chicks on the Right are cyberstalking Eric Trump.
It’s started innocently enough. Mock sent a friendly message to Mr. Trump on Twitter to ask if he would be willing to return to their show for another exclusive interview. Eric’s response was a little “non-committal” to say the least.
Naturally, Mock felt it was necessary to go full-blown “Fatal Attraction” on his ass.
Click below to check out the full story.
