Hoosier Man Sentenced for Assaulting Officers During Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON — Another Hoosier has been sentenced for participating in the January 6th Capitol Riot in 2021.

The Department of Justice says Curtis Tate will spend more than five years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers. Tate apparently brought a metal baton that he used against officers, even using it to repeatedly hit one officer’s helmet.

He also documented his experience with Instagram videos, including one that he took after getting pepper sprayed. With another video, he included the caption, “F*** ALL THESE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS.”

The man was arrested last year in North Carolina. He is one of more than 1,400 Americans who have been charged in connection with the events of January 6th.

After prison, Tate will face another three years of supervised release, and he must pay restitution.