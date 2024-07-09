Attorney For Muirs Demands Bail, Calls Bail Denial “Unconstitutional”

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A defense attorney is calling for a former Colts player to be released from the Cass County Jail.

Daniel Muir and his wife Kristin were arrested last week as a result of an Indiana State Police SWAT team search and arrest warrant. That’s when 14-year-old Bryson Muir was found safe after being reported missing on June 16th.

Bryson went missing after he was taken from his grandmother’s house which he had been visiting in mid-June. His parents were said to be uncooperative in the search for him after his grandmother called the cops saying that Bryson had facial injuries.

The Muirs were arrested at a religious compound in Logansport after which court documents said Daniel Muir admitted to “whooping (Bryson) like a man”, saying that Bryson was engaging in inappropriate acts with young kids.

Muir’s lawyer says his client is being denied bail and is asking for a judge to allow them to be released. Attorney Nathan Vining filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, arguing that Daniel and Kristen Muir are being detained against their rights.

The Muirs’ next court date is scheduled for July 16th which is when a judge could grant the Muirs bail.

The couple are said to be leaders of a religious sect that’s affiliated with Straitway Ministries, which has ties to the “nation of Hebrew Israelites.” Many accused the organization of being a cult.

Daniel Muir played for the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons from 2008 to 2010.