Woman in Crash and Shooting Taken off Life Support

INDIANAPOLIS –A woman who was involved in a crash and shooting on the city’s west side died after being taken off life support.
The shooting happened on Friday morning near 18th and Harding. Treasure Gray was driving, and her vehicle crashed following the shooting. Another car collided with an IndyGo bus.
Police recovered a gun from that car and are looking into whether it was the weapon used in Gray’s shooting.
Over the weekend, Gray’s family and friends gathered at the crash site for a vigil in her memory.
Police are still investigating, and the circumstances remain unclear.
-
Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy