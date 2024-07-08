Indiana Prepares for Tornado Threat from Hurricane Beryl

INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Beryl hit Texas’ Gulf Coast early Monday as a category one storm, packing sustained winds of 80 MPH. Forecasters say Hoosiers might feel its effects with significant rainfall and potential tornadoes.
The National Hurricane Center says Beryl is approximately 20 miles southwest of Houston and has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.
“You’re probably talking about heavy rainfall rates,” says WISH-TV Meteorologist Marcus Bailey. “Half an inch to an inch per hour, maybe a bit more in some spots. “Areas south of I-70 Tuesday afternoon and evening could get a quick spin of a tornado and a damaging wind gust.”
Some areas of Indiana are experiencing moderate drought conditions. Bailey says it’s beneficial when systems like Beryl pass through as long as they don’t bring excessive flooding.
“Most of the time in the summertime, you’ve got these scattered thunderstorms, so while some areas could get a decent amount of rain when you do have storms chances, some areas may not see a drop,” Bailey added.
Bailey says it’s been over two years since Indiana last received a good rain from a tropical system. He adds that Tuesday and Wednesday are the best chance for significant rainfall this week.
-
Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy