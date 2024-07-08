Listen Live
Politics

The Left Continues To Call Trump Hitler, While The US Is In Peril With Feeble Biden At The Helm

The country is in danger right now with Biden in office. He can't be president today. 'But Trump' is meaningless gibberish.

Published on July 8, 2024

Tony Katz:

The New Republic is not something that you read. You don’t read the New Republic because of their latest headline is “American Fascism”

and it’s Trump meant to look like Hitler. Huh! That’s so original… It’s boring, it’s pathetic, it’s weak. It is still as despicable as ever in utilizing the Holocaust as a prop for your political activism. It’s nonsense and we witness we witness a fair amount of this conversation when talking about Joe Biden, “but Trump!” It’s a ridiculous commentary.  

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-DEBATE-BIDEN-TRUMP

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Tony Katz:

I say to you that Joe Biden cannot be president right now because he doesn’t know where he is. And you say to me. But Trump is a rapist. Trump was found in a civil court that doesn’t have the same rules as a Criminal Court, to be liable for some nonsense with E Jean Carroll (below), which I don’t believe in the slightest… I have no idea what happened with E Jean Carroll. I do know that E Jean Carroll is a weirdo. My take, her rape fantasies and everything else. My take, I mean, she’s entitled to what to live her life, but, don’t ask me to find her to be the person I believe. I don’t. Civil Case found it differently. Alright.

2024 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Tony Katz:

What does any of that have to do with the fact that Joe Biden doesn’t know what day it is? That Joe Biden cannot walk himself off of a stage.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BIDEN-MILITARY-EDUCATION

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Tony Katz:

He loses himself time and again. What does it matter if someone screams something about Trump? This is what we’re dealing with right now.

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Tony Katz:

Forget these people. The argument in front of America right now is not one about if he runs for office, if he runs for reelection as he nominee. It’s that he can’t be president right now… They’ll scream at you, but Trump? But Trump is meaningless gibberish. The country is in danger right now with Biden in office. It’s in danger right now. He can’t be president today. Does that mean President Kamala Harris? Yes. Does that stink? Of course it does. But this is the better option for the safety of a nation. And anybody who refuses to recognize that is unserious.

Reportage

Source: HUM Images / Getty

