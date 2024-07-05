Listen Live
Contests

Veterans & First Responders: Enter To Win A Trip Onstage With Bret Michaels!

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

enter for your chance to go on stage with bret michaels

Are you a Veteran or First Responder who loves Bret Michaels? You are in the right place!

Register below for your chance to win 2 lower reserved seats for the Bret Michaels concert AND the opportunity to join Bret onstage during one of his songs THIS FRIDAY!

Other ways to win: Listen to Hammer and Nigel on 93.1 WIBC from 3-7pm, Monday through Thursday this week!

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

ISP Trooper Bailey
Donnie Burgess

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Crash Scene
Ryan Hedrick

Crash and Shooting Incident on Indy’s Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close