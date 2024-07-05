Veterans & First Responders: Enter To Win A Trip Onstage With Bret Michaels!

Are you a Veteran or First Responder who loves Bret Michaels? You are in the right place!

Register below for your chance to win 2 lower reserved seats for the Bret Michaels concert AND the opportunity to join Bret onstage during one of his songs THIS FRIDAY!

Other ways to win: Listen to Hammer and Nigel on 93.1 WIBC from 3-7pm, Monday through Thursday this week!