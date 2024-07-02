James Wiseman Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Pacers

James Wiseman Signs 2-Year Deal With Pacers

The Indiana Pacers didn’t take long to shore up their depth in the frontcourt.

One day after Jalen Smith, who declined his third-year player option, moved on to join the Chicago Bulls, the Pacers reached agreement with free-agent center James Wiseman, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He’s a 6-foot-11, 240-pound agile center who fits the bill of this modern Pacers team. He was the second pick in the 2020 NBA draft and has agreed on a 2-year contract with the team.

He runs the floor well, gets to his spots and finishes well inside. He’s shot better than 51% from the field in all four seasons in the league.

And last season, in Detroit, a career-high 80% of his points were scored in the paint.

Now on a roster with three point guards who are good at distributing, Wiseman will simply need to be in the right spot and ready to catch-and-finish at the right time.

