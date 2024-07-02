Pacers’ Free Agent Jalen Smith Signs With Chicago Bulls

Former Indiana Pacers center, Jalen Smith, has made a significant move in his NBA career by signing with the Chicago Bulls.

This transition marks a new chapter for the talented player, bringing fresh opportunities and challenges on the court after his stent with the Indiana Pacers.

Smith’s decision to join the Bulls was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reported that the deal involves a three-year contract worth $27 million.

Smith’s tenure with the Pacers was defined by his tenacity in the paint and his defensive prowess.

As a center, he brought a formidable presence to the team, anchoring the defense and providing crucial support in the key areas of the game to help the Pacers keep the momentum on their side at times they needed it.

His ability to protect the rim, grab rebounds, and alter shots made him a valuable asset to the Pacers’ lineup.

