Trump NY Sentencing Date Postponed After SCOTUS Decision

NEW YORK — Former President Trump’s sentencing in his New York hush money case is being postponed until September.
This comes after Trump’s lawyers filed a letter with the judge looking to set aside the recent guilty verdict. Trump’s lawyers had asked the judge in the case for the delay after the Supreme Court issued a ruling about presidential immunity yesterday.
The court ruled Trump has partial immunity from prosecution.
Manhattan District Attorney DA Alvin Bragg said earlier today he was open to the delay.
The sentencing will now take place on September 18th.
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana