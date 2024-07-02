Trump NY Sentencing Date Postponed After SCOTUS Decision

NEW YORK — Former President Trump’s sentencing in his New York hush money case is being postponed until September.

This comes after Trump’s lawyers filed a letter with the judge looking to set aside the recent guilty verdict. Trump’s lawyers had asked the judge in the case for the delay after the Supreme Court issued a ruling about presidential immunity yesterday.

The court ruled Trump has partial immunity from prosecution.

Manhattan District Attorney DA Alvin Bragg said earlier today he was open to the delay.

The sentencing will now take place on September 18th.