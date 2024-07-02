Listen Live
Getting To Know Newest Pacer, UConn Guard Tristen Newton

Published on July 2, 2024

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Brooklyn

Source: Porter Binks / Getty

The Indiana Pacers selected UConn guard Tristen Newton with the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and of their three draft selections, he looks to be the biggest contributor of the three rookies. Newton averaged over 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6. 2 assists per game in 2024 with the national champion Huskies and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

So what are the Pacers getting in the 23-year old Newton?  We posed that question to Hartford Courant UConn reporter Dom Amore on Tuesday morning.

I think he’s someone that can help [the Pacers] almost immediately because he’s as close to an NBA-ready player as you’re going to get. – Dom Amore on what the Pacers are getting in Tristen Newton

Other topics about Newton were what he does well, what he needs to work on, his poise, his contributions on the national championship teams and even head coach Dan Hurley’s flirtation with the NBA.  For the full interview, click the link below!

