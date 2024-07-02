Listen Live
True Crime Tuesday: The LaSalle Street Murders

Published on July 2, 2024

The home where three men were murdered on LaSalle St. It is white with a typical porch and yard.

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Emmis

One of the most notorious murders to ever happen in Indianapolis took place on LaSalle Street in 1971, where the bodies of prosperous businessmen Robert Hinson, James C. Barker, and Robert Gierse were discovered in their house.

The three businessmen were found in their house at 1318 North LaSalle Street with their throats slit and hands and feet bound with strips of sheets. The bodies were discovered by John Karnes, 29, a business acquaintance of Hinson and Gierse.

For years, the case remained unsolved and the suspects had ranged from organized crime figures, jealous husbands, and the ex-boss of the three men.

Former WIBC news director Chris Davis, who produced a news special on the LaSalle Street Murders in 2021, came on the Kendall & Casey Show today to detail the infamous case.

You can listen to the full interview here:

