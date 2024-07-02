Severe Weather Likely Wednesday, Impact on 4th of July Possible

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Wednesday, severe weather is expected to sweep through, bringing thunderstorms with damaging winds to parts of the state.

There’s also a possibility of severe weather on the 4th of July, but forecasters are uncertain about the timing of the storms and whether they will affect your fireworks celebration.

“We are looking for a dry window somewhere in the day on Thursday, so it’s not going to rain all day long,” says Randy Bowers from the National Weather Service. “When that specifically will be is a little tough to tell now. It looks like there will be some morning showers and storms around and potentially break at some point during the day.”

Bowers says severe weather will occur on Wednesday, with damaging winds being the main concern. He says tornadoes are unlikely because the current system shows no signs of outbreaks.

“Later in the day (Wednesday), it looks like that’s when the thunderstorms will form,” he said. “It looks like they will cover the Southern half of Indiana.”

As for Thursday’s weather outlook, it’s still being finalized.

“Anytime we are in these patterns where you have thunderstorms, and potentially a significant amount of thunderstorms, sometimes that can change the environment, making the forecast for the next a little more difficult.”

For today, anticipate humid weather returning, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s.