Colts Scouts Take: Adonai Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS – “Man, this guy’s clutch.”

The phrase from longtime Colts scout Matt Terpening came up quite often in describing Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during the 2024 draft process.

And, frankly, how could it not?

Mitchell played in 5 college football playoff games in his career. He caught a touchdown in every single one of them.

Amidst all the other draft debate around Mitchell, no one could deny how he routinely delivered on the game’s grandest stages.

“AD has that gene,” Colts southwest area scout Anthony Coughlan says, while sharing the Terpening story. “AD has it, man. He just has the clutch gene and makes plays. There are countless games. Me and Terp were at the Kansas State game, and he was catching deep shots. You watch the Alabama game, this is primetime in Tuscaloosa, and he’s catching some deep bombs. He’s got whatever it is that makes him make plays.”

A glimpse into that was seen this spring in watching Mitchell work, and talk. It’s clear the Colts are getting a very confident wideout.

There’s plenty of college evidence to back up that assertion.

“This guy went to Georgia and started as a freshman,” Coughlan shares. “I don’t know if it’s necessarily a chip (on his shoulder). It’s just like, ‘This guy knows he’s talented.’ He knows he’s an NFL player. “When you produce as a freshman at Georgia, at Lucas Oil Stadium against Alabama, and at Texas. He just knows he’s got something to him. You have to have that. You have to have some belief in yourself at this level that you can achieve great things. It’s not cockiness. When you put in the work, you can believe.”

Colts wideouts coach Reggie Wayne had no problem publicly praising the early work ethic from Mitchell.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter pointed out the NFL background on the Texas coaching staff can be felt when watching Mitchell run his routes.

“This dude practices hard,” Coughlan says. “He works hard. His position coach (Chris Jackson), coached in the NFL. I talked to him extensively about this guy. I’m like, ‘How’s this guy going to fit in the building?’ He’s like, ‘Dude, this guy believes he belongs.’”

On several occasions this spring, various members of the Colts organization mentioned how Mitchell adds a dimension to their wideout room they didn’t previously have.

“He’s going to be pretty versatile, as he was at Texas,” Coughlan says. “He’s a guy who can be a deep threat. He can run intermediate routes. He’s a big dude. He’s 205 pounds running a 4.38 (40-yard dash), so it’s a multi-dimensional threat. It’s not just a deep ball, 50/50, and that’s it. “He can run routes, too. I think he can be a threat on multiple levels. He’s extremely talented.”

