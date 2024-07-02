Listen Live
Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home

Published on July 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for the rape of a mother and her daughter at a home in Indianapolis.

Teshon Gardner, 21, has been preliminarily charged with two counts of rape. Court documents say the woman had just gotten home with her daughter when a man in an American flag mask knocked on the door and pointed a gun at the mother.

Holding the gun at her he forced the mother onto a couch in the home and raped her multiple times. Investigators say he then found the 12-year-old girl in the home and raped her several times also. He is said to have recorded the whole thing on his cell phone.

When he finally left she called the cops and told them everything that happened, even describing some of the tattoos the perpetrator had and the type of pick-up truck he drove away in.

Detectives were able to find a Ford F-150 pick-up truck that matched the description of the one he used to get away. They pulled it over and took Gardner, who was driving it, in for questioning. It was then they were able to match some of the tattoos the woman described.

Court documents say Gardner denied having sexual contact with anyone that day, but police had enough evidence to charge Gardner with two counts of rape.

