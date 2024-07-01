4th of July Forecast Includes Some Severe Weather Chances

INDIANAPOLIS—Severe weather is forecasted in Indiana for Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of large hail. However, forecasters say July 4th won’t be a complete washout.

“It’s one of those situations where if we could’ve had the weather that we had yesterday and today for the 4th of July, that would be the best-case scenario,” said Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service. “Unfortunately, the moisture is going to come back, the temperatures are going to go up, and then along with that, we will have a cold front in the area, and that looks like that will set off some showers in the area.”

Bowers says it won’t rain on Monday or Tuesday. Today will have low humidity, but it will be more humid tomorrow, staying dry both days.

“It looks like there’s going to be at least a period of dry weather at some point on the 4th of July,” said Bowers. “But what we’re going to see from Wednesday all the way Thursday and into Friday is just a wave of showers.”

Bowers said that predicting the precise timing of the severe weather can be challenging since it’s still a couple of days away. Forecasters expect to have a clearer picture of the timing by late Tuesday.