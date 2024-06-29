How to Enjoy Fireworks Safely This Fourth of July

STATEWIDE — While they are an integral part to many celebrations, fireworks can also be surprisingly dangerous. So, first responders have some advice on how to keep your family safe this Independence Day.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 9,700 Americans went to ERs for firework-related injuries last year, and eight people died. Burns affected people’s hands, faces, and more.

But, there are ways to avoid a hospital visit and still enjoy the spectacle of fireworks. Continue reading for a list of tips, courtesy of Indiana State Police.

And, if you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, you are encouraged to attend a public gathering instead. Find one near you here.

Firework Safety Tips: