Listen Live
Local

Indiana Judge Halts Porn Access Law

Supporters aimed to protect minors from explicit content, but critics said it violated the First Amendment.

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

porn button, on keyboard , Watching pornography on a computer.

Source: Diy13 / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A Southern Indiana judge halted a new July 1 law blocking Hoosiers from adult websites like PornHub, citing likely First Amendment violations.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 17 into law, requiring individuals to submit sensitive documents such as driver’s licenses to verify their age before accessing websites containing “material harmful to minors.”

Supporters aimed to protect minors from explicit content, but critics said it violated the First Amendment and endangered private information. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita praised it as a safeguard for children, while the Free Speech Coalition sued to halt it.

The judge noted, “The Act imposes burdens on adults accessing constitutionally protected speech even when the majority of a website contains entirely acceptable, and constitutionally protected, material.”

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young’s injunction will stay until a final decision is made or a higher court ends it.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Illinois v Purdue 10 items
Staff

New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana

Gorgeous Western Coyote With Beautiful Fur Poses
Kyla Russell, WISH-TV

Coyote Attacks Reported Inside Indy Park on Northeast Side

Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Ryan Hedrick

7-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-70 Accident, Four Others Injured

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close