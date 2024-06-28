Listen Live
Indiana Pacers 2024 Summer League Schedule

Published on June 28, 2024

2023 NBA Summer League - Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

One day following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft, the league announced the full schedule for summer league in Las Vegas. It’s evolved into a major event that is a combination of development, evaluation and entertainment.

All teams are scheduled for four games and then the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. But all 30 teams will play five games. The championship game will be played on Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

A total of 76 games will be played from July 12-22 on the campus of UNLV, and every game will be available on a linear network as well as the ESPN app.

Scott Agness 12 year pacers beat writer helps us with Pacers

Summer Pacers Schedule

  1. Friday, July 12 v Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m. ET | Cox Pavilion | NBA TV
  2. Sunday, July 14 v Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m. | Cox Pavilion | NBA TV
  3. Tuesday, July 16 at Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m. | Cox Pavilion | ESPNU
  4. Thursday, July 18 at Denver Nuggets, 4:30 p.m. | Thomas & Mack | ESPN2
  5. TBD

To find out more on who you can expect to play for the Indiana Pacers Summer league visit Scott Agness’ full article HERE.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

