Argument in Martinsville Leads to Dog Being Shot

Published on June 28, 2024

MARTINSVILLE — According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office a fight between two men lead to a dog being shot Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded on State Road 67 to two men who were arguing with each other. One man would eventually pull out a gun and start shooting.

Police say that a bullet went through the door of a house and hit a dog that was inside. The dog was treated at a local animal shelter.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as of now no charges have been filed.

