UPDATE: Silver Alert Declared for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Just one day after State Police provided an update about their investigation into the disappearance of a Logansport boy, a Silver Alert has been declared for 14-year-old Bryson Muir.

Muir was last seen in Ohio on June 16th, as he was leaving his grandmother’s home with his mother. Learn more here.

ISP says the teenager’s parents, Daniel and Kristen Muir, had agreed to bring the boy to meet with officers Friday afternoon. But, they changed their minds.

Working with the Muirs in this case has apparently proven difficult, as the parents were only recently “beginning to show signs of cooperation.”

Bryson Muir is described as a 185-pound, 6’2″ Black boy, with black hair and brown eyes. If you know anything about his disappearance, please call the ISP Post in Peru at 1-800-382-0689, or dial 9-1-1.