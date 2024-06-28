What You’ll Pay for Groceries This Fourth of July

STATEWIDE — You are probably aware that certain products are costing more because of inflation. Well, this Fourth of July, grocery prices will still be higher than in years’ past, but they will be lower than those in 2023.

Indiana Farm Bureau says you may pay about $68 this year to host a cookout for 10 people. That’s down from about $69.50 last year, and below $71 nationally.

So, what do you get for $68?

This price includes ground beef, cheese, buns, chicken breasts, strawberries, chips, ice cream, and lemonade. Continue reading for a complete list of items and their respective prices.

INFB Chief Economist Dr. Todd Davis says, “Our location in the central part of the country…plays a role in Indiana and other Midwest states coming in lower than the national average.”

But, if you want to save some money, consider pivoting away from ground beef, as the food product is currently costing more due to droughts impacting cattle farmers and their herds. Instead, you could try using chicken as your primary protein.

Learn more about national prices here.