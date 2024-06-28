Lance Jones To Play With Indiana Pacers For Las Vegas Summer League

Former Purdue guard Lance Jones has committed to be with the Indiana Pacers for Las Vegas Summer League, a league source told Fieldhouse Files.

He was one of 36 players the Pacers hosted for a pre-draft workout.

After not being taken in 2024 NBA Draft, this is another opportunity for Jones to make his case to NBA teams (and scouts from overseas) while playing for the Pacers.

Summer League in Las Vegas runs from July 12-22. Before that, the Pacers will hold a rookie/free agent camp at their practice facility.

