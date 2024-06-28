Listen Live
Lance Jones To Play With Indiana Pacers For Las Vegas Summer League

Published on June 28, 2024

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Former Purdue guard Lance Jones has committed to be with the Indiana Pacers for Las Vegas Summer League, a league source told Fieldhouse Files.

He was one of 36 players the Pacers hosted for a pre-draft workout.

After not being taken in 2024 NBA Draft, this is another opportunity for Jones to make his case to NBA teams (and scouts from overseas) while playing for the Pacers.

Scott Agness 12 year pacers beat writer helps us with Pacers

Summer League in Las Vegas runs from July 12-22. Before that, the Pacers will hold a rookie/free agent camp at their practice facility.

To find more on Lance Jones joining the Pacers for Summer League and all of the inside information at the Pacers NBA Draft subscribe to FieldhouseFiles.com.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

