New Study Finds Indiana the Fifth Best State for Basketball

The NBA experts at Fadeaway World analyzed multiple factors to create the ultimate basketball ranking to determine the ‘best’ states for basketball. They looked at the birth places of NBA and WNBA players and Hall of Fame inductees, the number of NBA, WNBA, G League and NCAA Division 1 teams, and the number of NBA, WNBA, NCAA champions in each state.
By their calculations, Indiana ranks the fifth best state for basketball.
California topped the list, followed by Texas, while New York is third. Illinois placed 4th, then the Hoosier State. Michigan 6th. Ohio was 10th, Kentucky was 15th.
The complete rankings are below:
|
Rank
|
State
|
No. of NBA, WNBA players & Hall of Fame inductees born in this state
|
No. of NBA, WNBA, G League & NCAA Division 1 teams in this state
|
No. of NBA, WNBA, NCAA men’s & NCAA women’s championship winners in this state
|
Overall score out of 100
|
1.
|
California
|
553
|
35
|
49
|
83.1
|
2.
|
Texas
|
283
|
32
|
20
|
73.7
|
3.
|
New York
|
512
|
27
|
4
|
69.9
|
4.
|
Illinois
|
342
|
16
|
8
|
68.6
|
5.
|
Indiana
|
202
|
14
|
9
|
68.1
|
16.
|
Michigan
|
206
|
10
|
9
|
59.8
|
7.
|
North Carolina
|
184
|
21
|
4
|
52.7
|
8.
|
Pennsylvania
|
295
|
15
|
7
|
52
|
9.
|
Louisiana
|
159
|
13
|
3
|
50.3
|
10.
|
Ohio
|
249
|
15
|
4
|
49.8
|
11.
|
Georgia
|
183
|
9
|
1
|
45.3
|
12.
|
Minnesota
|
85
|
4
|
4
|
42.3
|
13.
|
Connecticut
|
44
|
7
|
17
|
41.6
|
14.
|
Florida
|
173
|
16
|
5
|
41
|
15.
|
Kentucky
|
138
|
8
|
11
|
40.5
|
16.
|
Mississippi
|
115
|
7
|
0
|
39.4
|
17.
|
Tennessee
|
125
|
13
|
8
|
36.7
|
18.
|
Arizona
|
29
|
7
|
4
|
35.6
|
19.
|
South Carolina
|
68
|
12
|
3
|
35.5
|
20.
|
Utah
|
30
|
8
|
1
|
33.5
|
21.
|
Virginia
|
112
|
14
|
2
|
32.2
|
22.
|
Wisconsin
|
86
|
6
|
4
|
31.1
|
23.
|
Alabama
|
113
|
11
|
0
|
31
|
24.
|
Washington
|
89
|
6
|
4
|
30.3
|
25.
|
Oklahoma
|
60
|
6
|
3
|
30.3
|
26.
|
Kansas
|
53
|
3
|
4
|
29.1
|
27.
|
Oregon
|
46
|
6
|
2
|
28.6
|
28.
|
New Jersey
|
183
|
8
|
0
|
28.4
|
29.
|
Maryland
|
109
|
9
|
3
|
27.6
|
30.
|
Arkansas
|
66
|
5
|
1
|
26.3
|
31.
|
Nevada
|
23
|
3
|
3
|
25.9
|
32.
|
Massachusetts
|
56
|
10
|
18
|
25.2
|
33.
|
West Virginia
|
32
|
2
|
0
|
24.9
|
34.
|
Missouri
|
91
|
16
|
5
|
21.6
|
35.
|
Colorado
|
31
|
6
|
1
|
17.7
|
36.
|
Delaware
|
14
|
3
|
0
|
13.5
|
37.
|
Iowa
|
34
|
5
|
0
|
13.2
|
38.
|
South Dakota
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
12
|
39.
|
Maine
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
8.5
|
40.
|
Nebraska
|
22
|
3
|
0
|
8.1
|
41.
|
Wyoming
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
7.9
|
42.
|
Alaska
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
7.7
|
43.
|
Montana
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
44.
|
Rhode Island
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
6.7
|
45.
|
Idaho
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
6.3
|
46.
|
New Mexico
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
5.2
|
47.
|
North Dakota
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
3.6
|
48.(=)
|
Vermont
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3.1
|
48.(=)
|
Hawaii
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
3.1
|
49.
|
New Hampshire
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2.9
