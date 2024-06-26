Girl Hit by Car on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A young girl was hurt after being hit by a car Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.

IMPD officers were called to North Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, east of Irvington, around 7:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a person hit by a car.

Police say that they found a 12-year-old girl at the scene. She was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in serious but stable condition.