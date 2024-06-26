Girl Hit by Car on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A young girl was hurt after being hit by a car Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.
IMPD officers were called to North Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, east of Irvington, around 7:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a person hit by a car.
Police say that they found a 12-year-old girl at the scene. She was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in serious but stable condition.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana