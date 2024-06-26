Golf Galaxy Employee Qualifies For PGA Tournament After Pounding 3 Beers

It’s time for some BOOZE NEWS….

How many beers does it take to qualify for a PGA tournament? According to this 27 year-old, it’s three!

Nick Bienz, an amateur golfer and employee at a Golf Galaxy, cemented himself as a new-age legend after qualifying for the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic on Monday.

During qualifications in Michigan, Bienz went out early shot 7 under 65. Since he had time to kill… and nerves to calm he drank a few beers with a buddy while waiting to see if he would move on to the tournament.

What Nick didn’t realize was that he ended up tying with four other golfers who played later in the day. So, with the unintentional liquid courage, Bienz survived the eight-hole playoff. In fact, he ended up qualifying for his first-ever PGA Tour- sanctioned event.

Cheers to Nick on the incredible win and buzz!