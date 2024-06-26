Listen Live
Entertainment

Golf Galaxy Employee Qualifies For PGA Tournament After Pounding 3 Beers

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s time for some BOOZE NEWS….

How many beers does it take to qualify for a PGA tournament? According to this 27 year-old, it’s three!

Nick Bienz, an amateur golfer and employee at a Golf Galaxy, cemented himself as a new-age legend after qualifying for the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic on Monday.

During qualifications in Michigan, Bienz went out early shot 7 under 65. Since he had time to kill… and nerves to calm he drank a few beers with a buddy while waiting to see if he would move on to the tournament.

What Nick didn’t realize was that he ended up tying with four other golfers who played later in the day. So, with the unintentional liquid courage, Bienz survived the eight-hole playoff. In fact, he ended up qualifying for his first-ever PGA Tour- sanctioned event. 

Cheers to Nick on the incredible win and buzz!

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Weird/Viral News Local News - Sports

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

2003 So Cal Gen Con
Producer Karl

CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You’re Jewish or Support Israel’s Right to Exist

Eleven Park
Kurt Darling

Expert Claims Use Of Taxpayer Money To Build New Sports Stadiums Is Not Worth It

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

IFD RESCUE OWL TRAPPED IN SOCCER NET
Sam Fritz

IFD Rescues Owl Stuck in Soccer Net

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close