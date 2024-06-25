Listen Live
Elkhart Woman Gets 4 years in Prison for Conspiracy to Receive Drugs via US Mail

Published on June 25, 2024

Gavel and Scales of Justice

Source: Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

44-year-old Beatris Loredo was sentenced to 4 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for conspiring to receive two packages thru the U-S mail containing meth and heroin for distribution.

In October 20-22, law enforcement intercepted a package bound for Loredo that contained nearly 2 kilograms of pure meth. In January 20-23, a second package bound for Loredo contained 77 grams of heroin.

Both packages originated from Mexico, and Loredo admitted she intended to deliver the packages, but was unable to do so as they never arrived.

