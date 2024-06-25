Listen Live
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Asking for the Public’s Help in Hit & Run

Published on June 25, 2024

Boone County Sheriff's Office

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a hit & run case involving a bicycle.

The incident took place May 30th around 5:15pm on County Road 1100 E south of State Road 32. A bicyclist was hit from behind by a black motor vehicle, knocked unconscious and is now recovering from broken bones.

Another bicyclist stopped to render aid, the hit & run originally reported in Hamilton County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was not notified until June 4th, hindering the investigation.

Any information that can lead to the suspect and/or vehicle will be helpful. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to reach out if they have any knowledge of the event in question. We are specifically looking for any surveillance video in that area on that date, however, any information that can lead to the identification of the suspect and/or vehicle will be helpful.

Please provide any information to tips@co.boone.in.us, or call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at

(765)482-1412 reference Boone County Case Number 24-BCSO-0375.

 

 

