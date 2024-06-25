Listen Live
IMPD: 14-Year-Old Arrested in Indy Carjacking

Published on June 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–A 14-year-old was arrested in Indianapolis because police believe he was involved in an armed carjacking Monday on the city’s southeast side.

On Monday, June 24 at 2:30 pm, IMPD says they were called and told about the carjacking in the 7700 block of Sebastian Place, which is near Troy Avenue and Fisher Road.

When they got there, they found that the victim’s cellphone, money, and vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by two people wearing masks.

Around 6 pm, IMPD says they found the stolen car on Blue Willow Drive, which is roughly two miles away from where it was stolen, and they had reason to believe their suspect was in the vehicle.

IMPD claims that once the 14-year-old saw them, he drove away and stopped in a cornfield just south of Raymond Street, got out of the car, and ran. He was eventually found hiding in a garage, say police.

That’s where they say they also found him with the victim’s cellphone and money. He was charged with robbery and reckless driving. IMPD is still searching for a second suspect.

“I would ask that parents and community guardians be curious about what their young people are doing. Juveniles engaging in reckless and unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Tanya Terry.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD’s robbery office at 317-327-3475.

 

