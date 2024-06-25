Listen Live
Julian Assange Reaches Plea Deal

Published on June 25, 2024

Private jet carrying Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in Thailand

Source: Anadolu / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will see him go free after spending five years in a British prison.

According to unsealed court documents, Assange plans to plead guilty to a single felony count of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information.

The U.S. charges were part of one of the biggest publications of classified info in history, with some of the classified military and diplomatic materials leaked showing possible war crimes committed by American forces in Iraq.

Assange has been held in a high-security prison in London the last five years, is now free to return to Australia.

The above picture shows a private jet carrying Assange on a tarmac at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

