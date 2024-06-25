Listen Live
Local

Severe Weather Expected Across Indiana Today

Swain says the Storm Prediction Center has placed Indianapolis in the slight risk category for severe weather.

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather is expected across the state today, with storms likely to bring strong winds and large hail. Storms will become more frequent in the afternoon, and more widespread storms are anticipated overnight and into Wednesday.

“Severe winds start at 58 miles an hour,” said Chad Swain of the National Weather Service. “Tree could fall, or parts of the trees could fall on your house, causing damage.”

The most severe weather is expected later this afternoon. This morning, parts of Central Indiana, including Tippecanoe County, were under a severe thunderstorm warning. Similar conditions are likely today.

Swain says the Storm Prediction Center has placed Indianapolis in the slight risk category for severe weather.

“That means scattered severe thunderstorms,” he added.

On Wednesday, the southern-central parts of Indiana are expected to experience severe storms, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Charles Jansen mugshot
Kurt Darling

Former Teacher In Kokomo Accused Of Grooming Students

Eleven Park
Kurt Darling

Expert Claims Use Of Taxpayer Money To Build New Sports Stadiums Is Not Worth It

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Dallas Mavericks (88) Vs. Boston Celtics (106) At TD Garden (2024 NBA Finals, Game 5)
John Herrick

Indiana’s Connection to the Boston Celtics Championship

Shooting Near Crown Hill Cemetery
John Herrick

Two Men Killed in Shootings on Indy’s North Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close