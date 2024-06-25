Indy Keeps Riding Wave Of Hosting Successful Sporting Events

INDIANAPOLIS — The US Olympic Swimming Trials were a resounding success, according to organizers of the nine-day-long event in Indianapolis. Now the city is riding the wave of that success.

Recapping how much of an impact the swimming trials had on the city, Indiana Sports Corp. president Patrick Talty told Hammer and Nigel on 93 WIBC on Monday that Indy also took home some hardware along with several of the athletes who came to compete.

“Indy showed up,” he said. “We set a world record for the largest swimming meet attendance twice!”

One of the first nights of competition saw 20,000 people show up at Lucas Oil Stadium, besting the previous record at the Rio Olympics by 4,000 people. The last night of the competition saw 22,000 people watch the trials in person.

Talty described the event as a full circle moment given the fact that when the bid was being put together no one could do anything in person.

“It was a bid that ended up in our lap during COVID,” Talty said. “In June and July of 2020, we were in the office, masked up, three feet apart, writing the bid and had lots of meetings on Zoom. We talked with USA Swimming about what we thought the Olympic Trials could be in Indianapolis.”

Now Indianapolis is parlaying that success into a new partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as the Indiana Sports Corp. has entered into an agreement on behalf of the city to host the brand’s three biggest pay-per-view events. It starts with the Royal Rumble in 2025.

“This is a first-of-its-kind partnership,” Talty said. “It really started a couple of years ago. The WWE’s president, Nick Khan, was in town for the College Football Playoff in 2022 and he had a great time.”

Talty said it was not long after that that discussions with WWE became more serious. Now, Indianapolis is guaranteed to host not only the Royal Rumble in February of next year but also both SummerSlam and Wrestlemania at some point in the next eight years.

“These events will be in excess of $300 million in economic impact,” Talty added.

Between sporting events and already over 400 conventions hosted in Indianapolis just the year alone, tourism experts agree that Indianapolis is in the best position it’s ever been to keep growing in that regard. Talty even said to “never say never” at the possibility of another Super Bowl in the future.