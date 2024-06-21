During a scorching hot Friday, word began to spread online that the Pacers were working on bring back a fan favorite.

T.J McConnell, who began the year with reduced minutes, and ended it as one of the most important pieces in the Pacers playoff run, could be the next Pacer to re-sign with the squad, as revealed by Shams Charania on the Pat McAfee Show.

During Friday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, who spoke about the potential for McConnell to sign an extension, and what he has meant for the team.

“As we all know, at the start of the season, T.J McConnell was out of the rotation. They had Andrew Nembhard as the backup point guard, they had all these young guys ahead of him as well, they were prioritizing the youth over T.J McConnell, and now you see six-plus months later T.J McConnell’s probably one of your top 2-3 best players in the playoffs…the ability to go from where he was, I think he was almost traded last summer to the Phoenix Suns, and not being really valued by this Pacers team, and now you’re in the situation where you’re going to probably give him a 2-or 3 or potentially a 4-year deal to end his career in Indiana, I think that’s a really, really cool story.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Evan Sidery and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post Pacers, T.J McConnell Reportedly Working On Extension appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Pacers, T.J McConnell Reportedly Working On Extension was originally published on 1075thefan.com