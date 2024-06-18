Colts Bullish On Anthony Richardson As A Passer

INDIANAPOLIS – The stats don’t really back up Chris Ballard’s statement.

But the Colts GM walked away from Anthony Richardson’s 173 rookie snaps believing the most popular question, even one Ballard had, about the former Florida quarterback is now trending in a very positive answer.

“One of the things that really surprised me with Anthony, because I was concerned about it, but this guy is a passer,” Ballard shared at the end of the 2023 season. “Because here’s this big talented athlete, I mean, this guy is a legitimate passer, and I believe that. “I think he’s going to continue to get better and improve the more he plays. But Anthony can play from the pocket and throw the ball accurately. Now, he just needs to play.”

The “he needs to play” point is obviously the most disappointing aspect to Richardson’s rookie campaign, and one that does need some attention (see more below).

But focusing more on what Ballard saw in 2023 can’t be seen by viewing Richardson’s raw numbers.

With an obvious admittance that it was a small sample size, this is where Richardson’s stats would have stacked up in full-season rankings among quarterbacks.

–Completion percentage: 59.5%, 31st

–Yards per attempt: 6.9, 20th

–Passer rating: 87.3, 21st

-Quarterback rating: 45.0, 25th

Again, none of that is eye-popping.

Clearly though, Ballard and the Colts saw well beyond those numbers to be so publicly bullish on Richardson as a thrower moving forward.

“Had a year with a lot of really exciting plays,” is how offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter beings his description of Richardson’s first season. “Was able to we think stress the defense in a lot of different areas – to the field, to the boundary, short, intermediate, deep. “Probably, every throw wasn’t an A-plus. That’s not how it works in this league for a quarterback. You’re going to miss a few. You’re going to be just a tad off on a few. I know there were a lot of techniques and things like that we’re working to refine, he’s working to refine. Like anything else, a young quarterback, you learn so much that first year and I think AR did.”

Undoubtedly, Richardson should stress a defense form a game-planning standpoint, unlike really any quarterback the Colts have had in quite some time.

As Cooter pointed out, you saw that at times in AR’s brief run last year, and that was without really uncorking the big arm he brings to the quarterback position.

Going back to Ballard’s assessment of Richardson though, and the mention of the young QB actually playing in games can’t be ignored.

Richardson’s durability holding up across playing a 17-game schedule will be a question that remains until he proves it without a red jersey on this fall.

That injury angle is separate from any potential shoulder questions that could still be there.

Yes, the expectation is the soreness that sidelined Richardson for the close of the spring offseason program isn’t anything to be too concerned about. But you also have to acknowledge, the spring workload for Richardson isn’t on the same level of what will be asked of him come training camp and into the season. Resting this time of year is fine. The same can’t be said when camp/the season rolls around.

Putting that availability debate to the side, there are certainly reasons to have some serious intrigue about what a healthy Richardson can be.

And the conviction about him as a passer matches how Ballard views Richardson off the field, too.

“He’s a good young man who has a lot to learn,” the Colts GM says of the former 4th overall pick. “But here’s what’s good about it him – very humble and he has empathy for other people. He cares deeply. He cares deeply about being the best player he can be and cares deeply about his teammates, and he will work. He’s very gifted.”

