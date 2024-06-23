Listen Live
Local

2 Injured in Near East Side Shooting

Published on June 22, 2024

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured after a shooting on the city’s near east side on Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:17 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Rural Street. That is a commercial area on the city’s near east side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found two female victims with gunshot wound injuries. One victim was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

IMPD later reported that both victims are in stable condition.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on the identity and age of the victims or what led to the incident, but they believe the shooting occurred between East 10th Street/North Sherman Drive and East 10th Street/North Rural Street.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact IMPD detectives at 317-719-2013.

